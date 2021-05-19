BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $1.78 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $11,215.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001929 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,573,824 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,370 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

