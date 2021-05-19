Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Achieves $3,480.01

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 75% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,480.01 and approximately $3,259.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.05 or 0.98710089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00116781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

