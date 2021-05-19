BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.43 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $10,061.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00533593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00195955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00244691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003534 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,425,696,863 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

