BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 116.7% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 116.7% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $16,893.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00404765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00153321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00192816 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,430,221,863 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

