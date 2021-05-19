BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0016

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $623,567.70 and approximately $306.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

