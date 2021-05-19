BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Capitalization Tops $92,116.35

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $92,116.35 and approximately $39,190.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00581826 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020031 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

