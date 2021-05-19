Bithao (BHAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.19 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $29.68 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.