BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

