BitTorrent (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

