BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $40,168.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00679880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 181.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,850,565 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.