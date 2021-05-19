BITTUP (BTU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $372.00

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. BITTUP has a market cap of $642,267.60 and approximately $372.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

