BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,692 shares of company stock worth $4,121,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

