Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $104.16 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,586 shares during the period. Inovalon makes up approximately 3.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Inovalon worth $104,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

