Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 21,212 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 248.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.