Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

