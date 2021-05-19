BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,515 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.