BLink (BLINK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,165.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $37,165.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

