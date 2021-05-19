Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce sales of $1.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 million to $2.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $10.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $13.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.56 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $26.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

BLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

BLNK stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

