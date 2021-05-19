Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Hits $382,425.18

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $382,425.18 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Block-Logic's total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic's official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic's official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

