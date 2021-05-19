Block-Logic Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $515,694.82 and $110.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

