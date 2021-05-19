Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Buys 38,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 38,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 2,692,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.