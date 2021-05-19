Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,660 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

