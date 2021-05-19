Blox 1-Day Volume Hits $1.14 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Blox coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blox has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market cap of $18.71 million and $1.14 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

About Blox

Blox is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

