Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.