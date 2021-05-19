Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 10,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

