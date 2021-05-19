Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 14,125 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 87,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 175.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 96,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

