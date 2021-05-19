Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,181 shares of company stock valued at $39,260,922. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

