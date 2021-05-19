Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $68.74 million and $51.47 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,449,472 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.