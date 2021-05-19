BMO Capital Markets Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.13.
In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.