BMO Capital Markets Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.