BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$40.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

