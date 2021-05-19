BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BREI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 146,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.12 million and a PE ratio of 57.49. BMO Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

