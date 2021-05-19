BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BREI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 146,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.12 million and a PE ratio of 57.49. BMO Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile
