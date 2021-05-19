BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,330. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

