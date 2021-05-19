Bob’s Repair (BOB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,049.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.37 million and $64,049.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

