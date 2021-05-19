Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2,217.04. 5,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,381.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,197.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

