Boosted Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,309.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $55,309.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.31 or 0.00043608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

