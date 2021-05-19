Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 750,379 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.43.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.