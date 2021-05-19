Boson Protocol Price Down 54% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 54% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00488067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.01183813 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,941,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

