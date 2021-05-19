BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Reaches $0.0082

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $625,637.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

