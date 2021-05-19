BOX Token (BOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $228.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00227006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.