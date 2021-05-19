Bradford D. Whitehurst Acquires 5,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ET stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 17,671,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.