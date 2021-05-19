Bread (BRD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $1.71 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

