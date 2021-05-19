Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Andrew D. Sklawer Acquires 15,375 Shares

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Andrew D. Sklawer purchased 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 575,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,061. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

