Bridge Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $412,387.75 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Bridge Protocol has a total market cap of $412,387.75 and approximately $295.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

