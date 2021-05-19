British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

