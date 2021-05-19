Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271. Britvic has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

