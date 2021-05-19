Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $433.74 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $270.51 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.