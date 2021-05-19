Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $297.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.60 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CLAR stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

