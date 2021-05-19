Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,810 shares of company stock worth $4,597,224. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 616,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.