Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $239.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.02 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

