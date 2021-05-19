Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

